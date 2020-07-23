Advertisement

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday.
By Mark Holley
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Weekend has been declared for Saturday and Sunday. Hazy, hot, and muggy conditions will return on Saturday. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s south of Hwy 64. This upcoming weekend will be just as hot as last weekend. Dew points, aka the muggy meter, will climb into the low to mid 70s. Make sure if you have outside plans on Saturday or Sunday, you drink plenty of water and take breaks.

Hot and humid this weekend with a risk of storms late Saturday night and on Sunday.
Hot and humid this weekend with a risk of storms late Saturday night and on Sunday.(WSAW)
Heat Index in the mid 90s on Saturday afternoon.
Heat Index in the mid 90s on Saturday afternoon.(WSAW)

A cluster of showers and storms will be possible late Saturday into early Sunday. These storms could bring heavy rainfall with localized flooding. Small hail and strong wind gusts will also be possible. Dew points will be falling a bit as we go into Monday.

Strong storms are possible well after midnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning north and west of Wausau
Strong storms are possible well after midnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning north and west of Wausau(WSAW)

