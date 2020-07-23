First Alert Weather: Nice Thursday, warmup ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An overall very nice Thursday is ahead of us today with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. We are expecting a mix of cloud coverage today with more clouds overall in the morning hours. By this afternoon, we will see partly cloudy skies with even mostly sunny skies at times. This will help to allow temperatures to reach the mid 70s this afternoon as opposed to the low 70s and upper 60s we saw yesterday.

Tomorrow the warmup continues with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s for most. Mostly sunny skies will also take over and tomorrow looks to be a very average overall summer day.

Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days of the next week with temperatures now looking to climb into the mid to upper 80s. The models have scaled back the temperatures slightly this morning, but it will still be warmer than average over the next weekend. We also have a chance to see some shower and storm activity on Saturday night into Sunday. This will help to cool temps down for the following days to start out next week.

