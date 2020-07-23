Advertisement

Evers tells Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee

Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee.

Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.

Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter Wednesday saying he’s strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. Wisconsin authorities, including the state’s National Guard, can handle protests, he said.

“This is not a moment to double down and unnecessarily increase police presence, especially without invitation,” Evers wrote. “As we have seen in Portland, this excessive and unwelcome federal law enforcement presence only makes these situations more volatile and dangerous.”

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked a judge for a restraining order blocking federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. She has accused the agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that federal agents’ presence would only heighten conflict.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Wisconsin chapter issued a statement decrying the decision to send agents to Milwaukee, saying the city doesn’t need a repeat of the failed approach in Portland.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food pantries anticipate spike in need as unemployment funds end

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Food pantries anticipate spike in need as unemployment funds end

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Celebrating Wine and Cheese Day

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

DEEP BENCH: Opioid use and COVID-19 epidemics converge

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WIAA puts together tentative plan for fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Portage County surpasses 300 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Portage County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health has confirmed the 300th case of COVID-19 in the county.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Weekend: Hot and muggy with storms possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Hot and muggy weather returns this upcoming weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

News

Evers urges mask wearing as COVID-19 cases remain high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday urged Wisconsin residents to wear a face covering, once again saying he’s considering making masks mandatory, as the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the second time in three days.

News

State reports another day with more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The governor said he'd have no hesitation ordering the use of masks statewide if it wouldn't face political opposition.