ORLANDO, Fla. (WSAW) - The Bucks tweeted that Eric Bledsoe has joined the team in Orlando after he cleared COVID-19 protocol.

The Bledshow has arrived. pic.twitter.com/S2NiGrKQCv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 23, 2020

Bledsoe did not travel with the team to Orlando initially due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Bledsoe is the starting point guard for the Bucks. He is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season.

