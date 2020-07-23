Advertisement

Door County issues emergency order to wear face masks

(Source: WAVE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be required in all public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

The Door County Health Department issued the emergency advisory on Thursday. It requires a proper face covering over the nose and mouth for everyone age 5 and older. Public places include stores, restaurants and bars, and other “businesses of any kind,” public transportation, clinics and hospitals.

“Door County now ranks as having a high activity level of COVID-19. The increasing numbers of confirmed cases in Door County and across the State of Wisconsin, as well as the multitude of visitors coming to our area, made it imperative that we all wear a face covering in public,” Door County Health Officer Susan Powers said in the advisory.

There are exemptions for people who have difficulty wearing a mask because of physical, mental or developmental conditions.

People who can’t wear a mask are encouraged to ask businesses for a reasonable accommodation, such as curbside pickup or delivery.

“This advisory should not be used as justification to harass or harm another person who is either wearing or not wearing a face covering,” Powers said.

Masks are also recommended but not required for children ages 2 to 4. Parents are asked not to bring children who can’t wear a mask to places unless it’s necessary to reduce the risk of the child being infected or infecting others.

The health department also says public gatherings and events “are considered high risk and should be avoided.” It urges people to maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more except with members of your household.

As with previous health advisories, people are asked to stay home if they feel sick, even if the symptoms are mild.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: seconds ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

Deep Bench

When 2 epidemics converge: The escalation of opioid use disorder during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
With the pandemic resulting in social isolation and increased stress, it’s more important than ever for those struggling with opioid use disorder to speak with a healthcare professional.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

Latest News

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Local

Marathon Co. leaders ask for help to limit spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
School, business and city leaders issued a joint statement Thursday urging people to help take simple steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 3 hours ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

News

State reports another day with more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The governor said he'd have no hesitation ordering the use of masks statewide if it wouldn't face political opposition.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.