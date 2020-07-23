Creating the perfect pairing for National Wine and Cheese Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For one day, each year, we recognize National Wine and Cheese Day. It’s coming up this Saturday, July 25th. The day is meant to celebrate the ultimate pairing of wine and cheese, and also presents the perfect opportunity to sample your favorites and try new cheeses and great wines.

Cookbook author Parker Wallace, founder of the website Parker’s Plate, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share some perfect pairings to inspire a virtual tasting or some delicious fun at home.

Parker teamed up with award-winning Wisconsin Cheese and Stella Rosa Wines to share her favorite pairings to provide a tasty respite from these difficult times.

Although the day comes once a year, Parker said the tasty combinations are something you can celebrate any day of the year.

For more information visit: WisconsinCheese.com and StellaRosa.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.