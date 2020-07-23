Advertisement

Creating the perfect pairing for National Wine and Cheese Day

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For one day, each year, we recognize National Wine and Cheese Day. It’s coming up this Saturday, July 25th. The day is meant to celebrate the ultimate pairing of wine and cheese, and also presents the perfect opportunity to sample your favorites and try new cheeses and great wines.

Cookbook author Parker Wallace, founder of the website Parker’s Plate, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share some perfect pairings to inspire a virtual tasting or some delicious fun at home.

Parker teamed up with award-winning Wisconsin Cheese and Stella Rosa Wines to share her favorite pairings to provide a tasty respite from these difficult times.

Although the day comes once a year, Parker said the tasty combinations are something you can celebrate any day of the year.

For more information visit: WisconsinCheese.com and StellaRosa.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Recipe: Pesto Steak and Arugula Pizza

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Recipe for Pesto Steak and Arugula Pizza

Food

Recipe: Top Round Ranch Salad

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Steak salad with a Southwestern twist. Hearty and lean Top Round Steak is marinated in salsa for max flavor, then served on a bed of greens, corn and beans with creamy ranch.

Food

Beef up your backyard: the proper way to grill beef this 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association offers summer grilling tips before the 4th of July weekend.

Food

Colby dairy breakfast aims to remind community of farmers’ importance during COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
The annual Colby dairy breakfast is supporting farmers and reminding the community of their contribution to the local economy.

Latest News

News

Program aims to improve eating habits by prescribing patients fruits and vegetables

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, as the saying goes.

Food

Local restaurants get ready to offer dine-in eating

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling, restaurants like Sam's Pizza are ready to open for dine-in eating.

Food

Good Friday fish fry sales still high during COVID-19

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Friday fish fries have remained popular in central Wisconsin despite COVID-19.

Food

Doubletree offers cookie recipe for first time

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The hotel chain is offering their cookie recipe for Easter weekend.

Food

Pairing wine with food for your next holiday party

Updated: Dec. 5, 2019 at 5:05 PM CST
|
By Holly Chilsen
The holiday season is such a special time to gather friends and family to share great wines, food and a casual spread of savory cheeses and decadent chocolates.

Food

Starting your fall diet out right, beginning in the kitchen

Updated: Sep. 30, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
A dietitian explained how getting back into our health this fall starts in the kitchen.