WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Animal Medical and Surgical Clinic of Wisconsin Rapids confirmed Wednesday that a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the clinic’s Facebook page below, the reopening is now moved from July 25th to July 31st.

Yes, we have had a second staff member test positive, and our "open date" has been changed to July 31st. Yes, I have... Posted by Animal Medical and Surgical Clinic of Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

