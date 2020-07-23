Advertisement

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) – Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pamela Pennington, a spokesperson for the U.S. General Services Administration, says numerous protocols were in place at the locations, including the use of masks and gloves, plastic shielding at check out and no dine-in service.

She says the White House Medical Unit has performed contact tracing and determined the risk of transmission to others is low.

The White House and the president’s re-election campaign have seen numerous positive cases, including one of the president’s personal valets, the vice president’s press secretary, Secret Service agents and campaign events staff.

The president, vice president, senior staff and those in contact with the president are tested regularly.

