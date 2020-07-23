Advertisement

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) - A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April.

In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month.

The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June.

“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province.

Many of those who survived the virus, 17 in total, are still suffering.

“Some of our sisters who have had COVID-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continuing weakness, respiratory issues and more,” read a statement released by Felician Sisters in early July.

The women were among about 50 nuns who live and work on the 360-acre campus.

Copyright 2020 Felician Sisters of North America via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

Police charge 3 suspects in murders of Fla. friends on fishing trip

Updated: moments ago
|
The suspects allegedly followed the three friends to the lake after encountering them at a Dollar General. One of the suspects is said to have shot all three victims because he was mad about a truck deal.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

Latest News

News

STUDY: Police more likely to die by suicide than in line of duty

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Wausau Safe Elections task force

Updated: 4 hours ago

Nba

Eric Bledsoe joins the Milwaukee Bucks in Orlando

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Bucks tweeted that Eric Bledsoe has joined the team in Orlando.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Merrill School District moving ahead with in-person classes this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Merrill School District is planning to go ahead with in-person classes for the upcoming school year.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.