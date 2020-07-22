Advertisement

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

The governor issued a mandatory mask order
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.(Source: WAVE)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ohio (Gray News) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won’t be getting any help from the Darke County Sheriff’s office in enforcing the state’s new mandatory mask order.

The law enforcement agency said it started getting calls following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

“We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT call us or 911 reporting someone not wearing a mask!!” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “Come on people, a little common sense goes a long way!! Thank You!”

We are recieving calls about the mandatory mask wear issued by the Governor!.. We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT...

Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

DeWine said the mask mandate will go into effect Thursday evening for people 10 and older.

The Republican governor in recent weeks had resisted calls for a statewide mask order and instead required masks in counties considered “hotspots.”

But he said more counties are seeing increasing numbers.

DeWine said the rate of increase has slowed in those counties where masks were required.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Restaurants add outdoor seating to serve more customers during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
Restaurants add outdoor seating to serve more customers during pandemic

National

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Latest News

News

‘Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee’ moves to Marathon Park

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer and Tom Zurawski
The group ‘Veterans Cup of Coffee’ usually meets every Wednesday at Denny’s in Rothschild, but with concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved outside to Marathon Park in Wausau.

News

Stevens Point School District tests students' internet capabilities

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Stevens Point School District tests students' internet capabilities

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

News

Marshfield police chief cleared in outside criminal investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshfield police chief cleared in outside criminal investigation

National

Houston County, Texas, woman arrested after friend left in hot vehicle dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Frazier and Ed Payne
Ashley Langham, 18, of Grapeland is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a man died in a hot vehicle at her home on July 14.

News

Homes on Wausau's west side evacuated Wednesday morning due to gas leak

Updated: 1 hour ago
Homes on Wausau's west side evacuated Wednesday morning due to gas leak