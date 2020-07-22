Wausau West Football team asks people to wear masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West head football coach Jason Foster says he has a leadership group within the team that meets every Monday in the offseason and the idea of creating a video about masks came to fruition during one of those meetings.

“Can you do all of us a favor by remaining a safe social distance, washing your hands as much as possible, and wearing one of these, so we can wear one of these,” Wausau West senior offensive lineman Jamieson Roux said in the video.

PSA from our Warrior Football Leaders. Warrior Pride. pic.twitter.com/D6cSMSreVj — Wausau West Football (@WausauWestFB) July 20, 2020

“We think it’s very important to get our football season in,” said Roux. “A lot of our senior players are really looking forward to it, so our head coach introduced the idea to us of making a little video to show to the community about what we’re looking forward to this year, and how we can play.”

Foster wanted to spread a message that he constantly preaches to his athletes, control what you can control.

“We can’t control what other people are doing, but we can sure put a message out there that ‘Hey, what’s most important to us is to be able to play football,’” said Foster.

Foster just needed to find a voice. That’s when offensive lineman Jamieson Roux stepped up.

“He kind of got thrown into it,” said Foster.

“I was more than happy to represent a cause that I actually firmly believe in,” said Roux.

“Jame-O has got a great personality,” said Foster. “He’s a really great leader.”

The video has a clear message, but for Foster, there is an underlying lesson as well.

“Our goal is when you’re done at that last game whenever it is,” said Foster. Whether it’s a 1-8 season or whether holding the gold ball at Camp Randall, we want you to look back over your shoulder and say ‘I’m a better man today than when I entered this program.’”

Foster also added that he saw what happened to some of the students when spring sports were canceled. He wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

