Virtual EAA AirVenture event takes off, tickets for 2021 event now on sale

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Normally, about 600,000 people would be in Oshkosh this week for EAA Airventure, but because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, this year’s event has taken to the internet instead of the skies.

The event kicked off Tuesday, and organizers say you can still learn about aviation, despite the gates to the empty grounds being closed,.

This year, the virtual AirVenture is taking place across remote locations, all through a coordinated effort at a control center.

“When we made the decision to go cancel the event itself, we knew there was going to be a big void. There’s going to be a void that the community was going to feel because of that and we wanted to do something that would bring the community back together,” said Rick Larsen, Communities and Member Programming Vice President.

Which is why the vent is still taking place, but in a different capacity, and with a variety of content being streamed on EAA’s website.

“Historical aviation content from our archives, things we’ve never shown to the public before. Educational pieces for pilots, those maybe as well as wanting to learn to fly, and then there’s a virtual expo space where you can buy your favorite aviation goods and services just like you would at the show normally,” said Kyle Ludwick, the EAA Manager of Partner Development.

There’s no charge to view any of the content, which runs everyday through Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal is to generate about a million viewers during that time frame.

“We’ve already had over 20,000 folks tune in from all around the world, 138 countries and all 50 states have hit the site,” said Ludwick.

It’s also not just EAA members the organization hopes to attract online.

“It’s aimed at folks that are looking at potentially getting into it. We want to make that easy for folks and this is a way that they can sample what the fun side of aviation is all about,” says Larsen.

Tickets for next year’s event, scheduled for July 26 - August 1, also went on sale Tuesday.

Just like originally planned for 2020, anyone 18 and under will be eligible for free admission in 2021, and you’l also be able to buy camping credentials, Oshkosh flight experiences and exclusive AirVenture 2021 merchandise in advance.

There will also be early-bird discounts for EAA members and aviation enthusiasts.

