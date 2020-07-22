‘Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee’ moves to Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The group ‘Veterans Cup of Coffee’ usually meets every Wednesday at Denny’s in Rothschild, but with concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved outside to Marathon Park in Wausau.

The group has met at Denny’s for the last eight years, and they hope to get back there soon. But for now, they are just happy to meet.

“I have an idea. Where we could possibly do different times? Get like, twenty or thirty veterans each hour? Ahh... we’ll have to do something, once it starts getting cold, here in the park,” Mike Heilmann, director of ‘Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee'.

The group is welcoming to all veterans and provides support and answers to any questions about veteran services.

They meet every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Since they’ve been meeting at the park, they’ve had upwards of 70 veterans attend. Normally that number is around 20 or 30.

If you want to get involved, you can head to their Facebook page.

