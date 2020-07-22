Advertisement

Stevens Point restaurants prepare for extended seating

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a lot of businesses to adjust how they operate to try and keep everyone healthy.

Restaurants in Stevens Point are working on extending their seating outdoors to allow people to social distance and Partner’s Pub is looking to build a new patio in front of the restaurant.

“We’re going to do what we can to maintain a safe atmosphere that’s welcoming and enjoyable for everybody,” Partner’s Pub Co-Owner Jim Sadlemyer said.

Owners are looking to add seating outdoors in order to try and make up for lost sales from the pandemic.

“Business has been a little bit slower, it’s kind of picking up a little bit because I think people are getting antsy a little bit, [they] kind of [want to] get out of the house and move around a little,” Sadlemyer said.

On July 20, the City of Stevens Point Common Council passed a vote to allow businesses to extend their seating outdoors, given the circumstances from COVID-19 to help regain lost revenue.

“[It will be] just kind of a nice social area for people to hang out while being along the road, other people seeing that ‘hey this is kind of a nice place to hang out and we’ll try it out,’” he said.

Even long-time customers are excited to see what partner’s pub has in store for its extended patio area.

“Things are changing, you gotta role with the change,” 30-year Partner’s Pub customer Michael Gentry said. “So any time you make a capital improvement like that to appease and appeal to the customer base, it’s always a positive, it can’t do nothing but help.”

The improvement at partner’s pub will be in the front of the restaurant and it will create room for up to 20 more customers.

Sadlemyer plans on having outdoor games such as cornhole to keep people entertained while enjoying dinner.

Over at the watchman's gone restaurant in Stevens Point, they're getting ready to reopen Thursday, July 23 with extended seating as well.

"We want to add the outside seating because most people are much more comfortable with outside seating," Owner Andy Pech said.

Pech said the back patio hasn't been used for many years and although he is excited to have outdoor seating, it will only allow up to eight more seats.

Normally, the inside portion of the restaurant has seating for 40 people, but that has been cut down to 16, which isn't financially sustainable for a business.

"For a real small business like this, I don't want to say it's a wash, but it's equally difficult to have outside seating and do it safely right now," Pech said.

Both restaurants will be taking all of the necessary safety precautions to separate patrons and partner’s pub plans to start building and opening the new patio as soon as possible.

