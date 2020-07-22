Sen. Baldwin pushing for more money to schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing legislation to help school with funding, no matter how they do so.

Part of the bill gives $175-billion in federal funding to help K-12 schools address learning loss, implement public health protocols and provide quality education whether in-person or virtually.

“We know all of our school districts are busy trying to put together plans that allow them to reopen for instruction as as safely as possible,” said Senator Baldwin. “That involves greater expense during a pandemic.”

Senator Baldwin also says the bill covers early childhood education programs making big changes, and make sure they are compliant with CDC guildelines.

