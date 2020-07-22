Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin pushing for more money to schools

Student in classroom.
Student in classroom.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing legislation to help school with funding, no matter how they do so.

Part of the bill gives $175-billion in federal funding to help K-12 schools address learning loss, implement public health protocols and provide quality education whether in-person or virtually.

“We know all of our school districts are busy trying to put together plans that allow them to reopen for instruction as as safely as possible,” said Senator Baldwin. “That involves greater expense during a pandemic.”

Senator Baldwin also says the bill covers early childhood education programs making big changes, and make sure they are compliant with CDC guildelines.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mosinee School Board moves forward with in-person fall school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Mosinee School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to have students return to school in person this fall. The decision was made at a meeting with parents.

News

2nd positive COVID-19 test in Mosinee School District

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mosinee schools set to re-open in the fall

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Multiple tornado warnings issued across western Wisconsin Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
One of WEAU’s photographers out tracking the storms captured a tornado on the ground near Highway 29 and 90th Street.

Latest News

News

2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Mosinee School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Mosinee School board confirmed a second person tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during a meeting Tuesday night.

News

Inside the decision-making turmoil: For parents and school administrators, there’s no easy answers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Families and school administrators are left with an array of tough choices as they plan for school in the fall.

News

COVID-19 causes neurological issues

Updated: 4 hours ago

High School

Wausau West Football team asks people to wear masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wausau West head football coach Jason Foster says he has a leadership group within the team that meets every Monday in the offseason and the idea of creating a video about masks came to fruition during one of those meetings.

News

6 more pickleball courts open in Wausau

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Marathon Park adds 6 more pickleball courts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Marathon Park now has 9 dedicated pickleball courts.