Rhinelander man arrested for child enticement, other crimes

Richard M. Duellman
Richard M. Duellman(Oneida County Sheriff's Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year old Rhinelander man has been arrested after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Richard M. Duellman was arrested on July 21 on charges of child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Duellman has a history of child sexual abuse arrests. In December 2013, Duellman was convicted of child enticement in an incident involving a fifteen-year-old in Price County. In June 2014, he was convicted of exposing a child to harmful material in an incident involving a thirteen-year-old female in Clark County. In 2018, he was convicted of soliciting a child in Minnesota. Duellman is currently on probation and is subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.

Sheriff Grady Hartman says, “Recidivism by sex offenders is common. That is why our agency has created two important programs to combat this. The sex offender monitoring program helps our deputies keep an eye on the sex offenders we know are living in the community by encouraging continual contact between sex offenders and deputies to ensure they are providing accurate information to the Sex Offender Registry. Our ICAC team works numerous hours to find predators like Duellman. Duellman is a very serious offender in that he had been convicted of this same crime and served time in prison. He has only been out of prison for a few years. If this had not been our ICAC team talking to Duellman, I am sure we would have had another child victimized by Duellman.”

Duellman is in custody on a probation hold. A court date had not yet been set.

