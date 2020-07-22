Pet Project: Meet Squeaky

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Squeaky is a 2 1/2 year old guinea pig surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County by a family who could no longer take care of him.

Squeaky is sweet but shy and is very friendly after he warms up to you. For more information on Squeaky or any animal up for adoption at the humane society v isit their website www.catsndogs.org or call them at 715-845-2810.

