Pet Project: Meet Squeaky

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Squeaky is a 2 1/2 year old guinea pig surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County by a family who could no longer take care of him.

Squeaky is sweet but shy and is very friendly after he warms up to you. For more information on Squeaky or any animal up for adoption at the humane society v isit their website www.catsndogs.org or call them at 715-845-2810.

Pet Project: Meet Lannie

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT
By WSAW Staff
Lannie is a 9-month-old collie-hound mix who is active and playful and still needs some more training.

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
Pet Project: Meet Letto

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
By WSAW Staff
Letto is a 6-year-old cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owners could not take care of her.

Pet Project: Meet Toph

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
Toph is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

New food neutralizes allergens in cats

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
By Holly Chilsen
A team of scientists at Purina have developed a new way to manage allergens through cat food. When combined with other allergen management strategies, this new approach can help cat owners better handle their current situations and be closer together with the cats they love.

Improving your pets' and service dogs' wellbeing

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
By Holly Chilsen
But pet well-being goes beyond proper food and exercise. That’s why Merck Animal Health is bringing you the BRAVECTO Cares program which focuses on overall wellness and the many different ways to keep dogs healthy.

Pet Project: Meet Enver

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
Enver is a male cat around 5-years-old who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Pet Project: Meet Hocus

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Hocus is a 9-month-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County last fall.

Pet Project: Meet Van Buren

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
Van Buren came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is around a year old and is a mellow cat who likes to meow and is very playful.