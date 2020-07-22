Advertisement

Multiple tornado warnings issued across western Wisconsin Tuesday

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WESTERN WISCONSIN, Wis. (WEAU) - SkyWarn 13 Chief Meteorologist Darren has tracked multiple tornado warnings throughout Tuesday evening. The first tornado warnings were issued around 5:45 p.m. in Barron and Dunn Counties and warnings continue.

One of WEAU’s photographers out tracking the storms captured a tornado on the ground near Highway 29 and 90th Street by the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County around 8:30 p.m.

There are also reports of a tornado touchdown in Cadott. WEAU is getting reports of damage in that area, including downed power lines. WEAU’s crew at the scene in Cadott confirms roof damage at a church.

