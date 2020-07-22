Advertisement

Mosinee School Board moves forward with in-person fall school plans

Mosinee School District approves fall school plan.(WSAW)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to have students return to school in person this fall. The decision was made at a meeting with parents.

Starting on September 1st, parents can send their kids to school if they feel comfortable, and the district is working on safety precautions.

Some of the changes include minimizing the number of students on busses and only allowing one child per seat unless they are family members. The district is also putting up face guards between student’s desks to help them socially distance in class.

Masks are not required for students or staff, but they are encouraging mask use.

“Staff will be encouraged to wear masks and or face shields. Any school visitors will be required to wear a mask, Masks will be recommended but not required for students,” Mosinee School Board President Kevin Hermening said during the meeting with parents.

The board also discussed cohort learning for students, which means that students will remain in the same group throughout the day.

