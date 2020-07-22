Marshfield police looking for missing boy
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is looking for a missing autistic boy.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 11-year old Evan Crummy left his home around 9 a.m. He is 5 feet tall and 120lbs with blonde/brown hair. He may have taken his scooter and would have a black helmet with orange lettering.
If you see Evan or have any information, contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.
