Marshfield police looking for missing boy

11-year old Evan Crummy is missing
11-year old Evan Crummy is missing(Marshfield Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is looking for a missing autistic boy.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 11-year old Evan Crummy left his home around 9 a.m. He is 5 feet tall and 120lbs with blonde/brown hair. He may have taken his scooter and would have a black helmet with orange lettering.

If you see Evan or have any information, contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.

