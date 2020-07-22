Hummingbirds save berry farms from devastating bug

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Local berry farmers are looking to hummingbirds to combat a pesky fly known for ruining berry crops.

Chet’s Blueberry Farm in Portage County is just one of many around the nation putting up hummingbird feeders throughout their field to target Spotted Wing Drosophila that devastates berry crops this time of year.

Cornell University put out a study in early July on the topic, showcasing that files with hummingbird feeders saw less damage from SWD than those without as the birds not only eat the flies but the infested fruit as well.

Around the world the tiny SWD flies take over crops by laying eggs in new fruit, spreading from one plant to another quickly. The bugs are so small, most farmers don’t realize they have them until it’s too late.

“If you have a field of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, any of those small fruits that where you will see. Everyone has them,” Christelle Guedot a fruit crop entomologist with UW-Madison said.

Other than using hummingbirds, the only thing planters can do is spray crops with pesticides every 5 -7 days. This method is not only expensive but can hurt businesses that allow people to free pick their berries, as you have to wait 24 hours before touching a plant that has been sprayed.

Guedot said Gardners and businesses should try to pick berries every other day as to not create more housing for the bugs.

“We try to keep all the ripe ones picked that we possibly can. Don’t let them lay on the ground. That’s the worst thing you can do,” Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberries said.

She also recommended putting newly picked berries in the fridge or freezer right away to kill off any larva that may be on the fruit.

“We have to learn to live with them, and we have to learn to do the best we can,” Guedot said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.