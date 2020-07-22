Gas leak contained on Wausau’s west side
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service responded to a gas leak on the west side of Wausau late Wednesday morning.
Construction crews working in the area of N 8th Ave and Cedar Street hit a gas line. 30 homes were evacuated while crews worked to stop the leak.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, WPS has shut off the gas and those who were evacuated are now able to return home.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.