Gas leak contained on Wausau’s west side

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service responded to a gas leak on the west side of Wausau late Wednesday morning.

Construction crews working in the area of N 8th Ave and Cedar Street hit a gas line. 30 homes were evacuated while crews worked to stop the leak.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, WPS has shut off the gas and those who were evacuated are now able to return home.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.