Forest County man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year old Crandon man is in custody after a traffic stop July 16.

Aaron Morris was arrested after the Forest County Drug Task Force performed a traffic stop in the Town of Nashville. Morris was taken into custody for operating a vehicle after revocation. Police searched Morris and found a large amount of individually packaged bags containing fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine. Morris also had cash and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Morris faces multiple charges including felony possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, felony possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Morris is being held in the Forest County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

