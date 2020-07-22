First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies with sprinkles today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will dominate today as sunshine will be very limited overall on this Wednesday. This will keep our temperatures down overall, so if you are a fan of the cooler temperatures we have been seeing, today will also be decent on that front. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. With the heavy cloud cover expected, we may also see some drizzle or possibly a light rain shower here and there.

Today would be a great day to get any hard work done outdoors. The ground may be wet at times, but if you can still do what you need to, temperatures will be cool enough to help prevent overheating.

Tomorrow we will start the day out with plentiful clouds again, but later in the afternoon we are expecting sunshine to return and tomorrow should shape up to be a nice one with temps in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will shoot up in the next few days, and by the time we reach this weekend, it will get hot outside again with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.