Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies with sprinkles today

Clouds dominate the sky today
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will dominate today as sunshine will be very limited overall on this Wednesday. This will keep our temperatures down overall, so if you are a fan of the cooler temperatures we have been seeing, today will also be decent on that front. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. With the heavy cloud cover expected, we may also see some drizzle or possibly a light rain shower here and there.

Today would be a great day to get any hard work done outdoors. The ground may be wet at times, but if you can still do what you need to, temperatures will be cool enough to help prevent overheating.

Tomorrow we will start the day out with plentiful clouds again, but later in the afternoon we are expecting sunshine to return and tomorrow should shape up to be a nice one with temps in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will shoot up in the next few days, and by the time we reach this weekend, it will get hot outside again with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers and storms possible this evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Showers and storms make a comeback today

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storm chances return Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A gorgeous Monday before shower and storm chances return for our Tuesday

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Update: 4 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
EF1 Tornadoes with winds of 100-105 mph were confirmed in western and northern Wisconsin late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather: Quiet start to week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms roll through central #Wisconsin, leaving areas of damage and bringing in much cooler and less humid weather for the second half of the weekend.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day for severe storms tonight

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Tomorrow features high heat and a good chance for strong to severe storms late in the day

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Calm conditions for most today

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Calm conditions expected for most today

Weather Headlines

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

Weather Headlines

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tornado touches down in Colorado Tuesday night

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Tony Keith
A Bent County Sheriff’s Office deputy captured a tornado on camera in Colorado Tuesday night.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms ending tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday July 14, 2020. Greatest threat for severe weather will arrive after 4 p.m.