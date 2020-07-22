Family asks people to send cards for 105-year-old’s birthday
MOLENA, Ga. (WSAW) - A Georgia family wants your help to make their matriarch’s birthday special.
Helen Mangham will turn 105 years old next month. Her family was planning a big party with more than 100 guests, but the pandemic put a stop to that.
Because Mangham loves receiving mail, the family wants to see how many cards they can get people to send.
Her grand-daughter Pam Vickers is collecting the cards, which she will bring to the party.
Mangham isn’t on any medication and says the key to a long life is trusting God and living by the bible.
If you’d like to send Mangham a card, you can mail it to: Pam Vickers at 257 Wallie Road, Molena, Georgia, 30258.
