Family asks people to send cards for 105-year-old’s birthday

MOLENA, Ga. (WSAW) - A Georgia family wants your help to make their matriarch’s birthday special.

Helen Mangham will turn 105 years old next month. Her family was planning a big party with more than 100 guests, but the pandemic put a stop to that.

Because Mangham loves receiving mail, the family wants to see how many cards they can get people to send.

Her grand-daughter Pam Vickers is collecting the cards, which she will bring to the party.

Mangham isn’t on any medication and says the key to a long life is trusting God and living by the bible.

If you’d like to send Mangham a card, you can mail it to: Pam Vickers at 257 Wallie Road, Molena, Georgia, 30258.

