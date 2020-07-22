Advertisement

Evers to slash $250 million from budget to pay for coronavirus response

In May, Evers cut $70 million from last year's budget
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(WMTV / Governor's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Wisconsin state agencies will need to slash a quarter-billion dollars combined to help the state pay for its response to COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the budget cuts Wednesday, directing the Dept. of Administration to work with each agency to come up with the cost savings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our nation, state, communities, businesses, and families,” Gov. Evers said. “All state and local governments are now experiencing the difficult balance of providing vital services to residents in crisis while also managing tough fiscal realities.”

The cuts will come from the current fiscal year, which started 22 days ago and runs until the end of June 2021, a statement from the administration explained. In May, Evers ordered the states 18 largest agency to cut $70 million from the previous fiscal year’s budget.

“We have hard and urgent decisions before us, but I have full confidence that my colleagues will rise to the challenge the governor presents us with today,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.

Evers added that he hopes the federal government will pass new legislation freeing up more funds for local and state governments to battle the pandemic and its economic effects. Despite that, he said, “the unfortunate reality is that we must take these steps and make more significant cuts.”

UW System Responds

Within minutes of Evers’ announcing the new cuts, the University of Wisconsin System Interim President Tommy Thompson, a former governor, released a statement saying the UW is working with the governor’s office to manage the impact its schools.

However, Thompson also laid out his case that the universities are important drivers of the Wisconsin economy as well as being one of the state’s largest employers. He also argued the System has already “borne a disproportionate share of state cuts to date.”

“We have a compelling case, and I believe the Governor will be helpful,” he continued.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurants add outdoor seating to serve more customers during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
Restaurants add outdoor seating to serve more customers during pandemic

News

‘Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee’ moves to Marathon Park

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer and Tom Zurawski
The group ‘Veterans Cup of Coffee’ usually meets every Wednesday at Denny’s in Rothschild, but with concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved outside to Marathon Park in Wausau.

News

Stevens Point School District tests students' internet capabilities

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Stevens Point School District tests students' internet capabilities

News

Marshfield police chief cleared in outside criminal investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshfield police chief cleared in outside criminal investigation

News

Homes on Wausau's west side evacuated Wednesday morning due to gas leak

Updated: 1 hour ago
Homes on Wausau's west side evacuated Wednesday morning due to gas leak

Latest News

News

Scams to watch out for if you're planning to move

Updated: 1 hours ago
Scams to watch out for if you're planning to move

News

Christmas in July: What goes into getting trees ready for the holiday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Right now, Christmas is probably far from your mind. But it’s always on the minds of Christmas tree farmers.

News

Less common symptoms of Parkinsons Disease

Updated: 1 hours ago
Less common symptoms of Parkinsons Disease

News

Christmas tree farmers working hard to be ready for holiday season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Christmas tree farmers working hard to be ready for holiday season

News

3 cities enact mask mandates; Evers resists statewide order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Racine, Green Bay and Superior city councils approved their cities’ requirements during meetings Tuesday night.

News

State confirms additional 712 coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Since early February, 44,847 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 764,630 have tested negative.