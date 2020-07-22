Advertisement

Earthquake shakes Alaska overnight

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 7.8 magnitude quake, Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. local time, or 1:12 a.m. C.D.T. Wednesday morning.

The quake was centered in waters 65 miles (105 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska at a depth of 17 miles (28 km), deeper than an earlier estimate. The are no reports of damage (so far), in this sparsely populated part of The Last Frontier State.

The quake triggered tsunami warning for a South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands that was called off early Wednesday about two hours after the quake.

