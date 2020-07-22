Advertisement

Daylight reveals tornado damage in Cadott

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - As the sun started to rise on Wednesday, homeowners in Cadott walked out their front door to asses the damage from Tuesday night’s tornado.

“The biggest trees I never expected to come down, were down,” one homeowner said. “You start looking to the side and see the devastation, a garage got moved into the alley, it’s just scary.”

Aside from uprooted trees and a garage pushed off of its foundation, one church also lost its roof. Debris from the roof was found more than one block away.

Another Cadott resident explained what it was like as the tornado moved in.

“Our grill went flying over to the neighbors and we thought ‘oh, it’s time to go.' Just before we got into the basement we watched the neighbor’s garage explode, we watched our garage move, it’s a bad storm and we were lucky to be in the basement,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, many residents are still without power. It will be a long cleanup process. Stay with WEAU for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forest County man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A 26-year old Crandon man is in custody after a traffic stop July 16.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

News

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Neighbors are being asked to stay in their homes to allow responders time to conduct operations.

News

Sen. Baldwin pushing for more money to schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Part of the bill gives $175-billion in federal funding to help K-12 schools.

Latest News

News

Mosinee School Board moves forward with in-person fall school plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Mosinee School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to have students return to school in person this fall. The decision was made at a meeting with parents.

News

Virtual EAA AirVenture event takes off, tickets for 2021 event now on sale

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Normally, about 600,000 people would be in Oshkosh this week for EAA Airventure, but because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, this year’s event has taken to the internet instead of the skies.

News

2nd positive COVID-19 test in Mosinee School District

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Mosinee schools set to re-open in the fall

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Multiple tornado warnings issued across western Wisconsin Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
One of WEAU’s photographers out tracking the storms captured a tornado on the ground near Highway 29 and 90th Street.

News

2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Mosinee School District

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Mosinee School board confirmed a second person tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during a meeting Tuesday night.