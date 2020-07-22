Advertisement

Christmas in July: What goes into getting trees ready for the holiday

By Stella Porter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Right now, Christmas is probably far from your mind. But it’s always on the minds of Christmas tree farmers. Summertime is when they groom trees to be ready before the snow falls and the world’s attention turns to the holiday season.

But when you go to pick out a Christmas tree in December, what you don’t see is the labor of love that goes into growing these trees all year, especially in the summertime. One Christmas tree farmer says only about a third of the trees he plants even make it.

Mowing and shearing is all part of Dan Rogalla’s Christmas in July.

“You get up at six or at five and you’re out here as the sun is coming up. It’s a different experience, it’s a quieter time, a more peaceful time,” said Rogalla, who owns Rogalla’s Choose and Cut Christmas Trees.

All is calm and bright as he tends to trees on the land his family’s lived on for 65 years.

“It’s just nice to be out here with the solitude and the quiet, and you get out here by yourself,” he said.

He doesn’t do it for the profit. Quiet connection with the land is what he likes about the job.

“I have a bicycle that I ride, I would never ride a motorcycle, I love biking, I have a kayak, not a powerboat, snowshoes as opposed to a snowmobile and things like that,” he said

It takes patience. Many of the small Charlie Brown trees will take more than a decade to be fit for your home.

“Don’t have to take much off him,” he said, looking carefully at each tree to determine what it needed.

But Rogalla says the labor becomes worth it when the quiet is disrupted for a few weeks out of the year.

“We give free horse rides, so we get families out here riding horses and families, that’s the rewarding part of it,” he said.

He says the next phase will be to go through and spray some of the yellower trees, like white pines, to make them that perfect Christmas green.

To learn more about Rogalla's Choose and Cut Christmas Trees, click here.

