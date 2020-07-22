Advertisement

2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Mosinee School District

The school will be closed for the next three days.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee School board confirmed a second person tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during a meeting Tuesday night.

The case was confirmed during a discussion about the district’s plans for the upcoming school year. Because of that, board members confirm the summer school will be closed for the next three days for cleaning and contract tracing.

The board was made aware of the case Tuesday by the Marathon County Health Department.

At this time it is unclear who tested positive, or if they are a student or staff member.

Last week, someone at the summer school tested positive for the virus. As a result, the school was closed on July 17th to be deep cleaned. It has just reopened Monday.

