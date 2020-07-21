Advertisement

Waupaca County Fair canceled

Organizers say spiking coronavirus cases made it "nearly impossible to ensure safety"
(PxHere)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Fair scheduled for the end of August is canceled.

Fair organizers announced the cancellation Tuesday, following a special meeting of the fair board on Monday.

Despite their planning to follow health guidelines during the pandemic, organizers said the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the county and the state made it “nearly impossible” to ensure the health and safety of people attending the fair.

The fair board cited “several new developments from companies, groups, organizations and individuals that ultimately drove the decision.”

They’ll now begin planning for next year’s county fair, scheduled for August 25-29, 2021.

