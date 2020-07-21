UWSP offers in-person Athletic Training class over summer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - During this time, there are a lot of unknowns about whether or not students will be back in school in the fall, but at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP), they’re testing out in-person classes.

Athletic Training students at UWSP have been back with in-person classes for over two weeks, but they are taking new COVID-19 safety precautions which have become the new norm for students.

“I think it’s a privilege that we get to be here and have in-person class,” UWSP Athletic Training Student Abby Ruppel said. “I love it, I really enjoy being able to see people have a little bit of hands-on work and just be able to see your instructor face to face makes quite a difference.”

In a course that involves so much hands-on work with other people, it’s difficult to social distance.

However, the university is doing everything they can to keep people safe including masks and glove use along with a larger classroom and constant hand sanitizing.

“I think the university will look at us as a positive program that we were able to maintain distance, that we were able to maintain safety and our students are doing a really really nice job,” Athletic Training Education Director Holly Schmies, Ph.D. said.

The Athletic Training class is one of two courses being offered in-person during this summer term, the other being a natural resources class. In effect, these two classes are the trial run for the whole university.

“If this works well for our program, I’m sure that a lot of the practices that we had in the classroom and outside of the classroom are going to be adopted by the university since it was a positive experience,” Schmies said.

For fall classes, the university plans to require masks along with offering classes that are no larger than 50 students, and students will not return to school in person following thanksgiving break.

Despite all the precautions the university is preparing for the fall, the future is still unknown.

"It's kind of surprising because we really had no idea what was really going to happen and it still kind of seems like a wait and see for what's going to happen especially with our fall clinicals," UWSP Athletic Training Student Anna Rossa said.

Although the situation is not ideal for students, everyone is making the best of it.

“The masks and gloves are not our favorite, but ultimately it’s been what’s required of us so we are just doing our best to show up with a good attitude, that’s the only thing we can control,” Ruppel said.

