Studies: COVID-19 can cause neurological issues

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Studies show that neurologists are now seeing neurological issues popping up from COVID-19. While we haven’t seen this much in Central Wisconsin yet, it could be a consequence we see soon.

“20% of the patients who were hospitalized for Coronavirus had some sort of neurological complications,” Dr. Deb Mojumder, a neurologist at Aspirus Spine & Neurosciences said.

That’s according to initial studies out of Wuhan, and it’s a consequence of severe COVID-19 cases. The study was conducted by British researchers.

“Directly or indirectly, COVID-19 is affecting the brain, the spinal cord, and the nerves,” Dr. Mojumder said.

According to this study, severe cases of COVID-19 have a significant risk of causing long-term neurological issues. Dr. Mojumder says that 30% of the most severely affected COVID-19 patients can have some form of a neurological problem.

It’s an issue that Dr. Mojumder has seen come in the form of strokes caused by complications due to COVID-19.

“Strokes have been more frequent in patients that have swab-positive COVID-19,” Dr. Mojumder explained.

But there’s another way COVID-19 is affecting the brain, Dr. Mojumder explains.

“The ones that I have not seen but have been cited in several studies are an immunological manifestation of coronavirus,” Dr. Mojumder said.

That means the immune system’s response to fighting the virus is causing neurological issues. And you don’t have to exhibit respiratory issues to see these issues.

“A person could be asymptomatic from a lung standpoint but could have some neurological problem because of coronavirus.”

According to Dr. Mojumder, while some of the neurological issues can be reversible, they can persist for a long time. His main concern is the strokes.

“Stroke will produce long-term disability,” Dr. Mojumder said.

Scientists are still working to figure out how COVID-19 is causing the neurological issues they are seeing.

