Rothschild confirms its contract termination with Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Rothschild reaffirmed Monday in its Tourism Commission meeting that its contract with the Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau is terminated.

The commission voted to terminate the contract during its June meeting, but the CVB asked it to reconsider, so the commission asked for the specific work it did to promote Rothschild and its expo center, per their contract.

Thursday, the commission stated what they received was nothing new and it took no further action, meaning its contract was still terminated.

Village administrator, Gary Olsen, said the commission decided to terminate the contract because the CVB could not produce that material just for Rothschild, which he said is part of their contract, and the village has also been dissatisfied with the promotion it has gotten from partnering with the CVB.

“We believe that it’s important to have tourism in the whole area,” he said. “We agree with that and we want to make sure that the whole area is represented. So, that’s the thing that we’re looking for is that the whole area is represented.”

Dick Barrett, the CVB’s executive director said NewsChannel 7 was the one to alert him to Rothschild’s meeting on Thursday and said while the meeting was in closed session that the material they provided was the same material they have been providing, but if the commission wanted information laid out in a specific way, they would have accommodated.

What was provided was the “At A Glance” briefing that the CVB provides its members and which details all of the efforts of staff at the CVB. Barrett said they just needed to look through the items. Lee Turonie, the village’s attorney said he did look through the briefing and did not find anything new from before the commission voted to terminated the contract. Barrett noted Turonie did not provide the CVB’s response to the full commission ahead of the meeting, but Turonie said again, there was nothing new.

Rothschild has contracted intermittently with the CVB over the years. The contract it just terminated began at the end of 2019 and it had only paid one quarter for promotion before terminating the contract ahead of the second quarter dues.

“What bothers me most is that I personally live in Rothschild. It’s my community,” Barrett said. “Secondly, I’ve done a lot, I think, for Rothschild in just even through the coronavirus, helping with the convention center, trying to keep that thing alive.”

He said he sat down with the expo center so that they had all of the information to get the coronavirus assistance it was qualified to receive. He said they do not know that part yet because that was going to be in the second-quarter report.

Expedia Room Tax Dollars

Rothschild also took issue with how the CVB handled room tax dollars owed to them by Expedia, the City of Wausau did too.

Starting this year, Wisconsin law allows for third party booking sites, like Expedia, to collect room tax dollars. Emails acquired by NewsChannel 7 show that Expedia tried to contact municipalities in March, right when the pandemic began impacting Wisconsin.

The Town of Rib Mountain was the first to respond, doing so on March 25. Schofield made contact April 23. Wausau’s attorney got in touch May 8. The villages of Rothschild and Weston did not respond until June. Mosinee never responded according to Kevin Wilson of Expedia.

Barrett said he learned about the money owed to municipalities during a CVB association meeting. He said some of the contracts they have with municipalities state that the CVB is supposed to help if there are delinquent accounts.

“They said that these checks were already coming into the CVBs and to the municipalities and it sat there,” he said. “So, I basically inquired and I said, ‘what do we do with these?’ And they said, ‘refer to our March 17 memo and give us a call and get it expedited so that your communities get their money.’”

He said he was advised by the association that a lot of these checks owed to municipalities were going through the CVBs they contract with rather than going to municipalities directly, citing the Fox Valley CVB as an example.

Barrett reached out to Expedia May 12, four days after Wausau, and several weeks after Rib Mountain and Schofield. He said part of the issue even for those municipalities that responded was that the municipalities did not indicate which hotels they had in their area. This is an issue, he said because Expedia looks at hotels by zip code, which can cover more than one municipality. He sent them the break down of hotel locations and he said he told Wilson he should send the checks owed to the municipalities directly.

“He says, ‘well can I (Barrett) take this one since we’ve already got four-five months now (four in one area and the fifth being May). If I send that to you can you get it out so that we can get it out right away?’ And I said, ‘more than glad to help.’”

In an email to Wilson following up on that conversation, Barrett said “It would be a pleasure to be your designation for central Wisconsin and coordinate the distribution of funds you provide. As you may be aware we are the areas tourism/lodging entity.”

Barrett did not alert municipalities that he was doing any of this. The CVB ultimately collected $35,103.94 from Expedia that it delivered to the municipalities owed June 19. That includes one hotel in Mosinee, which does not have a contract with the CVB.

“During a phone conversation Expedia asked me about Mosinee and if I could help with that community. I informed him that we do not have an agreement with Mosinee, but we would be happy to help them,” Barrett said.

It was the lack of communication that caused some of the biggest issues for municipalities like Wausau. City council president, Lisa Rasmussen, who has been on the commission since it began said the city has never had interested in letting the CVB collect or manage its funds.

“The parties agree that they shall work together toward the collection of any delinquent room tax owed to the city and the parties shall cooperate with the city to assist in the collection of any delinquent or sufficient amounts owed by any operator required to collect and remit room tax proceeds under the city ordinance,” Barrett recited part of the contract with Wausau in its commission meeting Thursday. “That is what I followed. We are contracted to do it with you and that’s what we’ve done.”

“Here’s, here’s the question that then comes to my mind,” Rasmussen replied. “There was no collaborating. There was no telephone call made by you to Maryanne (Groat) and you know very well that Maryanne keeps the money around here and she has for decades.”

Rasmussen told NewsChannel 7 Monday that when the finance director, Maryanne Groat, responded to Expedia May 8 of how to pay the city and the date it was due, Expedia gave confirmation that it would send the money by May 31. On June 10, Groat contacted Expedia advising its payment was late, which she was then told the money was already sent to the CVB.

“The city demanded payment from the CVB and also reported to police, since at no time did the city authorize CVB to collect any funds on their behalf,” she said.

Rasmussen also noted that when Mayor Katie Rosenberg met with Barrett after he received the dollars, he only offered partial payment of about $19,000. She said ultimately, the last portion came the day before the commission meeting.

Prior to Barrett contacting Expedia, Rasmussen said “Barrett was advised by the Finance Director that the city was holding up room tax payments until the Room Tax Commission could meet to discuss the impact of the pandemic on tourism and room tax since it was possible we may not collect more than the percentage the city is legally allowed to retain. Since that was a nonessential meeting during the shutdown, the commission was not able to gather. Barrett knew the city was holding up its payment pending a meeting when he contacted Expedia days later.”

June 17, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into what was reported as possible “theft by fraud.” The case ultimately closed as unfounded with no evidence of a crime, stating that communication between the CVB, Expedia, and the six municipalities directs that room tax collection will not go through the CVB. No municipalities were interviewed.

In the report, the investigator interviewed Wilson. In the summary, he said “Wilson had no idea this arrangement would cause a disagreement with several municipality representatives. If the municipality representatives did not approve of or want this arrangement, then they need to contact him to arrange direct remittance of the lodging tax.”

In the interview with Barrett, the investigator stated, “Barrett said his mistake was advising Wilson he would collect the lodging tax for the six municipalities without contacting and having an agreement from each municipality.” It also noted him being off of work due to a medical procedure.

Barrett told NewsChannel 7 there was no ill-intent with collecting this money on behalf of municipalities, despite not consulting with them. He added that the City of Schofield thanked him for the efforts. Wausau and Rothschild did not share the sentiment.

Rasmussen said the Wausau commission will meet again after staff take certain actions so the commission can learn the results of those actions and make decisions about their relationship with the CVB.

Rothschild’s commission will also continue discussions about future tourism promotion and management whether through a new contract with the CVB or a new organization or system entirely.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.