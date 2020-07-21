Report: Packers rookies reporting to training camp Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers rookies are set to report to Lambeau Field for training camp Thursday, according to a report by Packers News.

In the report, league sources said all rookies were told to report Thursday for COVID-19 testing.

Before Thursday, the team’s infectious disease emergency response plan needs to be approved by the NFL Players Association. It covers COVID-19 prevention, testing, and how they will manage positive cases, according to Packers News.

Once that is approved, the Packers can have more than 20 players in the building, and testing for the virus can start.

