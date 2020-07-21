Packers ask season ticket holders to opt in or opt out for 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers season ticket holders were sent a questionnaire formally asking them to choose whether they’d like to “opt in” or “opt out” for an opportunity to purchase tickets this season.

Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season. In the event the team is able to host fans, the Packers are working to implement NFL-required precautions, all of which are subject to change and may be updated on a game-by-game basis as conditions dictate, including the number of tickets available for each game.

The questionnaire also asks all season ticket holders, regardless of whether they opt in or opt out, to choose if they’d like their 2020 payment refunded to them in full or if they’d like to apply their 2020 payment to the 2021 season.

All season ticket holders will maintain their status and their existing seats, and their ticket package will remain in place for next season.

The team had already notified season ticket holders of the following protocols they expect to be in place this season:

Significantly reduced capacity of the stadium due to social distancing parameters.

Mobile tickets will be used as the primary method for stadium entry.

Enhanced cleaning measures both on gamedays and non-gamedays.

Hand sanitizer stations present throughout the concourses.

Face coverings will be required unless you are eating or drinking.

All concession and merchandise locations will be cashless.

Food and Beverage sales from the aisles in the general bowl will be discontinued and In-Seat Service will not be available on the Club Level.

Tailgating may be prohibited within Lambeau Field lots.

The deadline to complete the questionnaire is Friday, July 31.

After receiving the results of the questionnaire, the Packers will finalize protocols and expectations for the season’s initial games. Season ticket holders who opt in through the questionnaire will then receive information on how to access a presale opportunity through which they can purchase single game tickets.

Season ticket holders will not be able to apply their 2020 payment toward these single game tickets; their 2020 payment will either be refunded or credited to their 2021 balance. Refunds on 2020 payments will be processed within 30 days of July 31.

Due to the pandemic, if a season ticket holder who purchases tickets to a game decides to sell their tickets on the secondary market, the resale will be restricted to the entire number of seats owned for each game. For example, ticket holders who purchase four seats together will not be allowed to break the seats up into pairs and resell them; all four tickets would need to be resold as a unit.

Maximum capacity has not yet been determined and is subject to change as pandemic conditions evolve.

Season ticket holders who opt out will not be contacted regarding the exclusive presale opportunity for 2020 tickets, but their existing ticket package and seat location will remain in place for the 2021 season.

The Packers are planning to make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games in as safe a manner as possible in the best interest of fans, players and team and league personnel. All preparations are being made with the latest advice of medical and public health officials and are subject to change.

