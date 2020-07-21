One year after storm, paralyzed man adjusts to new life

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - One year ago on July 20, 2019, storms ripped through the Central Wisconsin area causing statewide damage and power outages. It took more than a week to restore power to more than 200,000 people across our area.

Communities in Marathon, Wood, Portage, and Langlade County were hit the hardest.

The storm impacted many people, including the life of Solarus Communications Utility Worker, Brian Ortner.

“This was the worst accident that has ever happened to me,” Ortner said. “Something snapped and the tree fell the wrong way and I wasn’t able to get out of the way fast enough and it hit me right in the back.”

Ortner is 39-years-old and the storm made his life much different by paralyzing him from the chest area down because of the tree falling on him.

"It was difficult to breathe and I couldn't move, I couldn't feel my legs and I just closed my eyes and just tried to focus on my breathing and not panic," he said.

Despite being paralyzed, Ortner was lucky that it wasn’t anything worse.

“If that tree would have pinned him down, he would have died,” Brian’s wife, Amy Ortner said. “Just where we live has changed, how we look at life has changed, I feel like, it’s very different.”

Since the incident, Brian has recovered immensely. Twice per week, Brian goes to rehab and practices at-home exercises to get his strength up.

He's also had to adjust doing everything from cooking to hanging out with family.

“The learning curve is so big,” Brian Ortner said.

With the help of friends and neighbors, the Ortners have been able to recover sooner than expected.

"Everybody collectively made this huge effort to help us and the kids adjust to this new life," Amy Ortner said.

While Brian Ortner continues his weekly rehab work, the family is in the process of building a more wheelchair accessible home near Stevens Point.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.