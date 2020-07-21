Advertisement

New public service announcement to slow the spread of COVID-19

Encouraging people to become united in slowing the spread of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Broad Wisconsin Coalition Advocates for Public, Economic Health Amid Pandemic. Representing Wisconsin’s leading health care, business and local government organizations, the coalition today launched a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging the use of social distancing, proper handwashing techniques and wearing protective masks.

The PSA encourages people to use their abilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. People will hear from Dr. Aimee Becker who is one of the Chief Medical Officers at UW Health, a local business owner and a grocery store employee.

“We know that this isn’t just a healthcare issue. This is something that our communities face broadly. The only way to help us move back to normal is if we’re all in this together. So I think having that diverse group of folks from different industries is important,” Dr. Becker said.

The PSA ends on a positive note with all three saying, “C’mon Wisconsin! We can do this.” Dr. Becker said UW Health has been united with healthcare systems across the area to encourage people to do what they can to protect themselves and more importantly protect others.

“We all want life to be normal again, it’s not normal right now. The steps that we need to take to get back towards normal really are what this message is all about,” Dr. Becker said.

