New public piano added to downtown Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The Stevens Point downtown got a new addition Monday with the unveiling of a new public piano.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the piano was donated by Cheryl Bloczynski, who lives in the city and was going to give the piano away for free. Mayor Wiza decided to pick it up and had it painted.

“Whenever there’s a project, people are willing to come together. We all have the community’s best interest in mind, and this was one of those projects” Mayor Wiza said.

“It’s going a little bit bigger than I thought it was going to. I thought it’d go to a family who would be able to use it and like it. But it’s going a little bigger than I thought,” Bloczynski said.

The mayor said city officials will bring the piano indoors once the weather is cold enough, then bring it back out during the spring.

For safety, there are sanitizer wipes at the piano, but Mayor Wiza encourages people to bring gloves and their own sanitizing equipment if the want to play. He also asked that people wipe down the keys when they are done.

