Marathon Park adds 6 more pickleball courts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ”Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, maybe the world.”

Marathon Park opened its first three pickleball courts in 2016.

“It was a huge success and it generated a lot of passion within the pickleball local community,” said Greg Freix of the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

The original plan called for 9 courts, but money ran out before they could get to that number.

“We survived with the three courts,” said Andrea Ingvalson, President of Wausau Area Pickleball, “but a lot of times you’d come and there would be 30 people wanting to play and only 12 can be accommodated on 3 courts.”

So last year Wausau Area Pickleball, or WAP, began raising money...to the tune of $100,000. And now they have their 9-court facility.

“They’re a very well organized group and they did a magnificent job of fundraising,” said Freix.

“The more we can encourage people of all ages to move, the healthier everyone’s going to be,” added Ingvalson. “It’s easy to play, it’s easy to learn, it’s much easier on the joints than tennis.”

And now more room for the sport to grow in Wausau.

Ingvalson says if you’re interested in learning how to play pickleball, just email her (dreavalson@yahoo.com) and she’ll set up a time with you. It takes about 1.5 hours to learn how to play.

