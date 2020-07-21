Marathon County Sheriff’s Office explains unfounded decision in convention and visitors bureau room tax case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau and Village of Rothschild publicly have strained relationships with the Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau following actions taken by the CVB’s executive director in regards to delinquent room tax funds. Rothschild ultimately terminated its contract after it determined that the CVB did not produce contract elements its commission asked to receive. The CVB’s future with Wausau is yet to be seen. See the previous report here.

Wausau filed a complaint with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office June 17, accusing executive director Dick Barrett of “theft by fraud.” An investigation took place and the case was ultimately closed and the complaint unfounded, but several municipal leaders questioned why no municipalities were interviewed in the process. The CVB’s attorney during Rothschild’s tourism commission meeting Monday also mentioned that the case has been reopened, but according to the investigator’s supervisor, Det. Lt. Jeff Stefonek, the case has not been reopened.

Here is his explanation of the investigation process and why the case ended the way it did.

In short, it was quickly apparent as Detective Koplitz delved into this investigation that there were various contractual, civil, and communication issues with the payment of taxes from Expedia to local municipalities, but evidence of criminal intent was lacking. Many of those issues should be and have been addressed by the parties involved along with their attorneys. In fact, resolutions among most involved parties were already in the works before our office was made aware of the case. As you see in the supporting documents in our case file, the crux of this issue is the handling of tax money from Expedia to the municipalities and how Expedia did not correctly make payment. That said, the complaint brought to us and set before Detective Koplitz was to investigate whether Richard Barrett of CVB committed or attempted to commit the crime of theft by accepting the money on behalf of local municipalities, without permission, with intent to permanently deprive them of the money. For us to arrest for the crime of theft in Wisconsin we have to prove four basic elements: 1. The defendant intentionally took/transferred/concealed/retained the property of another. • In this case, Mr. Barrett did accept money from Expedia that belonged to the municipalities. 2. The owner of the property did not consent to the taking of said property. • To our knowledge, none of the municipalities expressed consent for the money to be distributed to Mr. Barrett or CVB. We were able to ascertain this information without reaching out to each municipality as Mr. Barrett and Expedia both failed to produce documents supporting consent. To the contrary, some requested direct payment. 3. The defendant knows the owner did not consent. • This element appears to be lacking as we have no evidence that Mr. Barrett was privy to the correspondence between the affected municipalities and Expedia prior to accepting distribution on their behalf. Mr. Barrett certainly could have improved the situation by communicating with the municipalities prior to accepting payment from Expedia. 4. The defendant intended to deprive the owner permanently. • Evidence of this element is certainly missing. Even before our investigation was started, the City of Wausau, Expedia, and other municipalities were in communication with Mr. Barrett and the transfer of money from CVB to the municipalities had occurred or was in motion. Would this have happened without the inquiry from the City of Wausau? We don’t know for sure, but we have to look at the evidence. If a significant amount of time had passed or had the money gone missing or been tracked to financially benefit Mr. Barrett, this element would have been met. Since the money was immediately available and distributed and the other facts of the case don’t lend to Mr. Barrett’s intent, we were simply left with asking Mr. Barrett himself what his intent was. Naturally, Mr. Barrett denied any criminal wrongdoing. His explanation to Detective Koplitz was plausible and was corroborated by emails and financial documents. In poring over the documents in this case, one sees Mr. Barrett certainly could have behaved in a more trustworthy manner and that is something for him to reckon with his board and those they do business with, but Expedia’s handling of the payments was as much or more to blame as they did not abide by the written wishes of the municipalities who responded to their request. In either case, the shoddy business practices do not constitute criminal intent. Our complainant in the matter was the City of Wausau. Had we uncovered crimes on the part of Mr. Barrett we certainly would have reached out to officials in other municipalities if we suspected they were victimized. Likewise, if any official has evidence of a crime that would compel us to reopen the case, we would be happy to do so.

In NewsChannel 7′s previous report, Rothschild was noted to not have responded to Expedia until June (this was also noted in the sheriff’s office’s investigation). Village administrator, Gary Olsen said Tuesday that was because the message was received by the village’s new treasurer right as the COVID-19 pandemic began causing massive changes to Wisconsin entities. Olsen said at that time employees were broken up into two groups and asked to work in the office every other week and the email got lost in the group of emails from that time.

Olsen questioned why Expedia did not try to reach out by phone, especially since emails can get sent to spam folders without the recipient’s knowledge, or why Barrett did not reach out to the municipalities before he contacted Expedia.

“We would not have allowed him to collect the Village’s room tax revenue,” Olsen said. “The State Statutes (sic) are very clear that the room tax dollars are to be paid directly to the municipality.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.