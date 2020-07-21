Advertisement

Inmate in Marathon County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

The Marathon County Jail is on lockdown until Friday, July 24th at 8 a.m. in order to complete the investigation.
Marathon County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
Marathon County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that an inmate in the jail tested positive for COVID-19 and the jail is on lockdown until Friday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the inmate was incarcerated during the infectious period and is asymptomatic. They are now in isolation and being medically monitored.

Deputies are working with the Marathon County Health Department to investigate and follow up with anyone who may have been exposed.

No other details have been released.

