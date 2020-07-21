Inmate in Marathon County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that an inmate in the jail tested positive for COVID-19 and the jail is on lockdown until Friday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the inmate was incarcerated during the infectious period and is asymptomatic. They are now in isolation and being medically monitored.

Deputies are working with the Marathon County Health Department to investigate and follow up with anyone who may have been exposed.

The jail is on lockdown until Friday, July 24th at 8 a.m. in order to complete the investigation.

No other details have been released.

