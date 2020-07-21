First Alert Weather: Showers and storms return today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More cloud coverage will be around today with a chance for afternoon showers and storms as well. Temperatures will not be as hot as what we have seen as of late with highs only topping out in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies also take over early this morning and we will see that stick around for much of the rest of the day.

The showers and storms look to creep in from the west and northwest later this afternoon. Thankfully with cooler temperatures and a few other factors, we will likely not see many strong to severe storms, but it is possible to see one or two heavier storms developing here and there. Heavy downpours are possible with small hail and gusty winds, but most will see some shower activity and possibly a thunderstorm here and there.

Jumping to tomorrow, many models are showing clearing by the afternoon hours, but some keep mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with a chance for a few sprinkles or a light rain shower.

Plentiful sunshine will return on Thursday as temperatures slowly work their way back up into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend ahead.

