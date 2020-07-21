Advertisement

Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by two dozen Wisconsin residents challenging a variety of local stay-at-home orders enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Monday dismissed the challenge, filed in May, saying those bringing it did not properly join all of the defendants into one lawsuit. That mistake requires that the lawsuit be dismissed, Griesbach said in his order. Those bringing it can file it again if they correct the errors, the judge said.

Joseph Voiland, the attorney for those who brought the lawsuit, said he was reviewing whether to file an amended lawsuit or appeal.

The lawsuit was brought against Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm and county and city officials from 14 independent government entities. It alleged that the state and local officials violated the constitutional rights of Wisconsin citizens by imposing mandatory public health orders or taking other steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit sought to void all of the local orders that were enacted after the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May tossed out Evers’ statewide “safer at home” order.

Local public health and law enforcement officials sued came from the cities of Milwaukee, Racine, Wisconsin Dells, Oshkosh, Grand Chute, Appleton and Madison, as well as Dane, Rock, Green, Kenosha, Door, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said the local orders, many of which have already been rescinded, were legal.

Those who filed the lawsuit included the organizer of a “reopen Wisconsin” protest at the state Capitol, a restaurant owner, a pastor and a candidate for the state Assembly. They alleged six constitutional violations, including the right to free speech, religion and assembly.

The defendants said that the lawsuit failed to allege any coordinated action between all the local officials involved. Those bringing the lawsuit countered that the officials acted together to violate their federal constitutional rights.

The judge disagreed.

“Each of the government entities are independent of each other, and the fact that various governmental officials consulted with each other before they issued local orders in response to the pandemic does not transform their independent actions into a single transaction or occurrence,” Griesbach wrote.

Also, each of those who brought the lawsuit is subject to different orders implemented in different parts of the state, the judge said. The claims raised are “largely separate and distinct” and have been improperly joined together into one lawsuit, he said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities looking for information about vandalism at a Wood County park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information regarding vandalism at Dexter Park and Campground just south of Pittsville.

News

Waupaca County sheriff honors man’s life-saving actions after near-drowning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
After performing CPR, he tried calling 911 but couldn't get a signal from the lake, so he put his friend in the car and drove to get help.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

AP Source: NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has offered to scrap all preseason games, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Latest News

News

Waupaca County Fair canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Organizers say spiking coronavirus cases made it "nearly impossible to ensure safety."

Community

Stevens Point Common Council votes against teams playing at Goerke Field

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Council vote tallied at 6-4 in favor of UWSP, SPASH, and Pacelli not playing at Goerke Park in the fall.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Local

Council Denies Fall Sports Request 7/20/2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Council Denies Fall Sports Request

News

One year after storm, paralyzed man adjusts to new life

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
One year ago on July 20, storms ripped through the Central Wisconsin area causing statewide damage and power outages. It took more than a week to restore power to more than 200,000 people across our area.

News

Report: Packers rookies reporting to training camp Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Green Bay Packers rookies are set to report to Lambeau Field for training camp Thursday, according to a report by Packers News.