Crandon man arrested for drug possession, intent to deliver drugs

Jordan Phalen arrested July 13th in Crandon on drug charges.
Jordan Phalen arrested July 13th in Crandon on drug charges.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Crandon man was arrested on July 13th for possession of drugs and intent to deliver those drugs.

According to a news release from the Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Crandon Police and the Forest County Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. in Crandon for a driving violation.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Jordan Phalen, 25, tried to flee from police but was blocked in. Deputies said Phalen then started consuming illegal street drugs he had in his vehicle. Investigators later determined he has consumed a large amount of crack cocaine.

After searching his vehicle, investigators found a bag of methamphetamine in his Phalen’s pocket.

He was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle after revocation and a probation violation.

Phalen was transported to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital for a possible drug overdose.

He is now being held in the Forest County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond and a probation hold.

