Big 8 Conference cancels fall sports

File
File(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON , Wis. (WSAW) - The Big 8 Conference announced that it has canceled all fall sports and will not name any conference champions.

“The Big 8 Conference supports the fact that education based athletics is a privilege, not a right, which requires an added level of responsibility for those that administer them and serve as a partner in the education of student-athletes,” said the Big 8 Conference in a press release.

The conference passed the ruling to not play by a unanimous 10-0 decision.

“Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during current fall season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named,” the release continued to say.

Sun Prairie and Middleton announced that they would begin the school year with virtual instruction.

Teams within the conference can still play a non-conference schedule.

The WIAA Board of Control meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. to address the fall sports season.

