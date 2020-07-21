Authorities looking for information about vandalism at a Wood County park

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information regarding vandalism at Dexter Park and Campground just south of Pittsville.

According to the department’s Facebook page, many areas of the park have been vandalized, but most of the damage occurred in the bathrooms. The Swim House will now be closed for the rest of the season due to the extent of the damage.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department or the Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-325-7867.

Vandals damaged the bathrooms at Dexter Park in Wood County (Wood County Sheriff's Department)

