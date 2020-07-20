Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing continues this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin National Guard members along with local health departments will continue mobile testing across the state this week.

In a release, Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs said so far teams have collected more than 256,000 COVID-19 tests since early April. The specimen collection teams are working to increase Wisconsin’s testing capcity.

Here are the collection sites in our area operating the week of 20-26:

Iron County: One team will conduct a community-based testing site July 20 at Hurley High School. One team will operate a community-based testing site July 21 at the DNR Ranger Station in Mercer.

Price County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 22 in Phillips.

Taylor County: One team will conduct a community-based testing site July 21 at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Medford.

Waupaca County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site July 23 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega.

The release said after collections are done at each site, “test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.”

