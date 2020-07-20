Advertisement

Why taking opioids after surgery could slow recovery

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WZAW) - Between caregiving and work responsibilities, women are demanding a quick recovery after surgery. However, as they prepare for surgery, new research confirms that one crucial question that can enable an expedited recovery is not being asked. Holly Chilsen found out what that is.

OBGYN Dr. Angela Stoehr joined Chilsen on the Deep Bench to discuss a new initiative called Unlock your X-Factor.

1. Doctor, the opioid epidemic has been in the news for years, but many are unaware opioids can actually slow down postsurgical recovery. Tell us why that is.

2. Tell us more about unlock your x-factor and the available non-opioid options you are using to manage pain after surgery.

3. What is the one question you wish more patients would ask prior to surgery?

