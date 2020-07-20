Advertisement

Wausau City Hall reopens Monday ahead of early voting

Mayor calls it a "trial week"
(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Hall reopened Monday morning.

In a press release, Mayor Katie Rosenberg says this will be a “trial week” ahead of early voting, which begins next week. Open Book in the Assessment Department, when the 2020 Real Estate Assessment Roll is open for public inspection, also begins next week.

A cleaning service has been hired to continue cleaning constantly throughout city hall, including the high touch areas. The HVAC system has been altered to bring more fresh air into the building. Sanitizing stations will be available for the public as they enter the building.

City Hall will remain open until at least August 7. At that time, the mayor will evaluate the situation to determine if the building will remain open.

